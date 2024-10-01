Iran's mission to the UN has posted a statement. It's similar to the one posted after the April attack and appears to be aimed at de-escalation:

Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime—which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran—has been duly carried out. Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime.

Iran reportedly warned "international interests" that the attack was coming and where it was targeted. These things can be easily miscalculated though.

In April, Israel followed up by launching a limited strike.

Oil has climbed a few more cents and is up 5%. Israel has warned it could attack Iranian oil facilities.