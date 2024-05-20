Earlier news here:

The latest is that a Turkish drone fed coordinates to Iran of a location it had spotted a heat signature of what was thought to be the downed chopper.

There are conflicting reports about of Iran on this:

Fars news first says there was no trace of Raisi helicopter at the coordinates given by Turkish drone and then broadcasts a reporter footage who says there is no information yet from the coordinates

Maybe Iranian authorities are in no rush rescue to rescue the unloved President and Foreign Minister. It certainly sounds like a clown show otherwise.

Oil update - its up, but not showing too much concern over what could potential be another escalaiton in the Middle East: