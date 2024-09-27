Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, is holding an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council at his home compound, in response to Israel's strike in Beirut that targeted the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

The latest reports suggest Nasrallah was killed but there have been many conflicting reports for hours.

The market seemingly isn't too worried that Iran will get involved over the weekend. Perhaps the thinking is that they would have after the assassination in Beirut if so.