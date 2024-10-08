Iran Warns Israel of Stronger Retaliation if Attacked Amid Rising Tensions

Iran has issued a warning to Israel, stating that any attack on its infrastructure will be met with stronger retaliation.

Following a missile strike on Israel last week and the threat of further escalation, tensions in the region are intensifying.

Iranian officials highlighted that they are prepared to target key Israeli sites if provoked, raising concerns about the potential for broader conflict.

This comes as the U.S. monitors the situation, with President Biden suggesting Israel has not yet decided on its next steps.

The heightened tensions risk further destabilizing an already volatile geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.