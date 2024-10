Iranian revolutionary guards threaten Israelis with surprises they have never seen before.

Threaten to deliver more "crushing" strikes to Israel in coming days.

Crude oil is ticking higher on the news. I have a feeling that the Trump trade we've been seeing in other markets have also spilled into the crude oil market on higher supply fears. Nonetheless, the big gap lower we got on Monday open did look like an overreaction, so this news might provide a pullback to fill the gap.