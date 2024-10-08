Iran’s foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia and regional nations to address escalating tensions

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Saudi Arabia and other regional countries to discuss stopping what he described as Israel’s “crimes” in Gaza and Lebanon. Gulf Arab states, while neutral in the Iran-Israel conflict, continue dialogues aimed at regional de-escalation.

Araqchi’s trip follows a period of political rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but tensions remain high as the region grapples with ongoing conflicts.

The visit underscores the delicate balance Gulf states are trying to maintain amid growing regional unrest.