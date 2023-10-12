Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is in Beirut and spoke at a press conference.

I offer congratulations from the Palestinian people on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

"Al-Aqsa Flood" was the terrorist attack targeting civilians in Israel carried out by Hamas last weekend. The Iranian Foreign Minister is part of a regime that rapes and murders teenage girls in Iran and perpetuates other war crimes against the Iranian people. Here he is doubling down on his support for such unspeakable horror.

While it stinks to talk about markets at such times, its part of the job. Such comments will add to turmoil in the Middle East and impact oil specifically.