Reuters conveying remarks from Iran's envoy to the UN, reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the official news agency of the Islamic Republic of Iran:

says any attack on Iran, its interests or nationals outside its borders will be met with definitive response

On Tuesday, US time, US President Biden said he was ready to respond to the weekend attack that killed 3 US service members. They were killed by Iran-back terrorists. :

Its unknown how Iran might respond to any strikes from the US &/or allies. Iranian authorities are well-practised in killing children. As Amnesty International reports:

Iranian security forces’ unlawful killings of at least 23 children shed further light on the authorities’ deadly resolve to crush the widespread, ongoing protests,

Oil traders await further escalation in the Middle East.

