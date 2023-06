The OPEC meeting is this weekend and most as expect no change but it's certainly not set in stone, as OPEC surprised at the start of April and prices are lower then they'd like.

We will not hesitate to take any decision to create more balance in the market

OPEC+ wants to maintain stability in the oil market

We will take decisions that serve oil consumers, producers and investors

Negotiating with Turkey on the restart of exports from the KRG

WTI crude oil was last up $1.51 to $71.63.