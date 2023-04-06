The IRS is out with plans for an increased spending of $8.64 billion in next two fiscal years

  • IRS will hire 10,121 full-time equivalent employees in fiscal year 2023 and 19,545 employees in fiscal year 2024 with some replacing retirees
  • It will hire 1543 new enforcement staff in 2023 and 7239 in 2024
  • says they will not increase audit rates on Americans earning under 400,000 from most recent final historical averages after 2018
  • IRS criminal investigation staff will remain at current levels of about 3%
  • Focused on highlighting improved taxpayer service and responsiveness
  • Hiring the accountants, attorneys, and data scientists needed to pursue high-income and high-wealth individuals, complex partnerships and large corporations that are not paying the taxes they owe.

/inflation