It's increasingly clear that the Russia-Ukraine war is really a proxy war between the west and Russia. Or at least it is in Russian eyes and Putin captured that today with this line:

"The US plans to fight in Ukraine to the last Ukranian," he said.

The fog of war is tough to decipher but there are increasing reports of Ukranian soldiers going to the US and UK to train and learn weapons systems. Moreover, the intelligence victories of the Ukranian army are hard to take at face value. Last month after a Russian general was killed, it was reported that Ukrainian intel had intercepted his messages and triangulated the location then hit him with a precise strike.

I suspect Russia believes they had a bit of help from the US. Russia likely believes that the US is feeding real-time info on Russian positions directly to Ukrainian soldiers and -- by the sounds of things -- they're fed up.

The Pentagon today says that Russia and China are seeking more weapons to hit US satellites and that it has been increasing surveillance of US satellites.

If they decide to strike them, it will be a sad day for humanity as war makes the jump to space; leaving a litter of debris that will endanger human spaceflight for decades.