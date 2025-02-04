Investing in Europe has been a disaster for the past 15 years as it misses every wave of growth and technology development.

I sense a vibe shift in the entire world around regulation, slow-moving construction, nimby-ism and tokenism. One of the few successes in the EU in recent history has been Poland, which has rapidly grown its economy and in January, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk took over the EU Council presidency.

Today he wrote this:

That's a stark contrast to the EU's attitude just a short time on regulation around AI, something I've repeatedly mocked.