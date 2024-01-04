ISIS has claimed responsibility for Kerman attack in Iran, saying it was carried out by two suicide bombers.

Islamic State – Khorasan Province is a Sunni group operating primarily in Afghanistan that is deeply opposed to the damage done to Islamic State’s cause by Qassem Suleimani in Iraq and Syria. Iran closed its order along parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Oil prices have declined today, in part due to growing indications that Israel had nothing to do with the attack.

WTI crude was last down 98-cents to $71.74.

WTI daily

This ISIS statement said:

“By the grace of God Almighty, and within the campaign 'And kill them wherever you find them,' the two martyrs (Omar Al-Muwahid) and (Saif Allah Al-Mujahid) – may God Almighty accept them – set out towards a large gathering of polytheist Shiites, near the grave of their dead leader “Qassem Soleimani” in the city of Kerman, southern Iran. Yesterday, they detonated their explosive belts in the middle of the crowd, killing and wounding more than 300 polytheist Shiites. Praise be to God. Let the polytheist Shiites know that the Mujahideen are waiting for them and their projects, God Almighty willing.”