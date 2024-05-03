Lowest since Dec 2022

Prior was 51.4

Key details:

Employment 45.9 vs 48.5 prior

New orders 52.2 vs 54.4 last month

Prices paid 59.2 vs 53.4 last month

Other components:

Inventories 53.7 vs 45.6 last month

Supplier deliveries 48.5 versus 45.4 last month

Backlog of orders 51.1 versus 44.8 last month

New export orders 47.9 versus 52.7 last month.

Imports 53.6 versus 52.4 last month

Inventory sentiment 62.9 versus 55.7 last month

The prior report saw a big drop in the prices paid component so I don't view the rebound as a big shock as it goes back to where it's spent most of the past year. In addition, inflation is a lagging indicator while demand is a leading indicator. This is the lowest ISM services since Dec 2022 and the third month in a row of a declining index.

Comments in the report: