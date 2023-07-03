Prior report 46.9

ISM Manufacturing PMI 46.0 versus 47.0 estimate

Prices paid tumbles to 41.8 versus 44.0 estimate. Last month 44.2

Employment falls below 5248.1 from 51.4 last month and 50.5 estimate

New orders rise to 45.6 from 42.6 last month

The table of components from the ISM shows no components above the 50 level indicative of contracting manufacturing. Employment, production, customer inventories, new export orders all moved from above 50 in May 2 below 50 in June:

ISM manufacturing index contracting

From the ISM:

In the Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®, Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, offered the following insights: