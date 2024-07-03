ISM nonmanufacturing Index at lowest level since pandemic

Prior month 53.8

business activity index 49.6 versus 61.2 last month

employment 46.1 versus 47.1 last month

new orders 47.3 versus 54.1 last month

prices paid 56.3 versus 58.1 last month

supplier deliveries 52.2 versus 52.7 last month

inventories 42.9 versus 52.1 last month

backlog of orders 44.0 versus 50.8 last month

new export orders 51.7 versus 61.8 last month

imports 44.0 versus 42.8 last month

inventory sentiment 64.1 versus 57.7 last month

The ISM nonmanufacturing is the lowest in four years. Looking at some of the changes there are some pretty significant declines including new orders, backlog of orders, new export orders.

What are respondents saying according to the ISM?

“Sales and traffic remain soft compared to last year. High gas prices in California and constant news about inflation and restaurant menu prices are culprits.” [Accommodation & Food Services]

“Costs seem to have stabilized but are still higher. The company is holding steady to see what the election will hold.” [Construction]

“Currently, our operations are normal, but we are experiencing slightly higher costs due to the increase in fuel. We are at the end of our fiscal year, when an increase in expenditures is typical.” [Educational Services]

“Steady, with no major shifts in pricing or availability of services.” [Finance & Insurance]

“Demand for services has moderated after near-record patient levels in the last month.” [Health Care & Social Assistance]

“We are still experiencing supply chain challenges with the increased cost of chemicals, as well as the domestic and overseas freight costs associated with them.” [Management of Companies & Support Services]

“Slightly higher prices across the board, but less pricing pressure for some items. Still long lead times for heavy equipment, fire apparatus, ambulances and the like.” [Public Administration]

“Inflation continues to be a general concern for both purchasers and sellers. For example, with inflation continuing, will customers have enough discretionary funds to spend?” [Retail Trade]

“Supply issues have calmed down. Prices on many products remain high, with no sign of decreases.” [Utilities]

“Market seems to be slowing in June. This is complicated by increased ocean freight rates and tight container bookings.” [Wholesale Trade]

The US dollar has moved lower along with yields.

2-year yield 4.695%, -4.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.372% -6.4 basis points

30-year yield 4.543% -6.5 basis points

In the US dollar :"