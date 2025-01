ISM services

It's a big week for US economic data that ramps up at the top of the hour with the simultaneous releases of:

JOLTS job openings

The consensus on the services PMI is an improvement to 53.3 from 52.1, but that's still well-below the October high of 56.0. This report has been volatile lately so tread carefully.

JOLTS are expected to dip slightly to 7.70 million from 7.74 million.