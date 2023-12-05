The December hangover in markets continues today with the US dollar higher again despite lower yields. Asian stocks were particularly soft but Europe has been solid.

I don't think the trading day will really start until 10 am with the release of November ISM services data and the October JOLTS job openings data. The ISM number is particularly important as it will speak to whether there is a hard landing or soft landing. The consensus is 52.0 from 51.8 but also watch prices paid, which were at a still-elevated 58.6 last month.

