The WSJ reports that Israel has agreed to a request from the US to delay a ground incursion into Gaza, according to unnamed officials. The delay is so the US can get more missile defenses in place.

The thinking is that a ground incursion will result in missile attacks on US forces in the region, highlighting 13 such attacks already.

"The Pentagon is scrambling to deploy nearly a dozen air-defense systems to the region, including for U.S. troops serving in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to protect them from missiles and rockets," the report says.

Gold and oil are lower on this, which US equities have bounced.

Notably the article says the air defenses could be in place "as early as later this week" so I wouldn't take this as some kind of deescalation, which is what the market is doing.