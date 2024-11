A senior U.S. official told Axios that Isreal and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of the ceasefire.

Oil is declining on this, though I don't see it as a big surprise. The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal on Tuesday.

"We think we have a deal. We are on the goal line but we haven't passed it yet. The Israeli cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then," the U.S. official said.