Israeli military says it has begun limited, localized and targeted raids against Hezbollah targets in the border area of southern Lebanon

Israeli military says these targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel

Says Israeli air force and IDF artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area

Says operations approved and carried out in accordance with decision of political echelon

Says operation 'Northern Arrows' will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas

Markets are concerned about escalation in the conflict, especially oil traders.

