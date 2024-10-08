Oil prices are bouncing back on an NBC report citing US officials who say that Israel is considering striking energy facilities in Iran. An earlier report from the Jerusalem Post said they were only looking at military targets.

The NBC report says:

US officials said they do not believe Israel has made a final decision on the specifics of its response but said it has been narrowing and finalizing its options with additional meetings yesterday and today. The options that remain under consideration are targeting Iranian military and intelligence infrastructure, air defenses and energy facilities, the officials said.

An Israeli cabinet meeting will be held later today and a statement from Isreal's military spokesman is due in just over 20 minutes.