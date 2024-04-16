The FT is reporting that an Israeli official commenting on a retaliation attack on Iran:
- The intent is to send a painful message to Iran.
- This cannot be something cosmetic.
Buckle up.
A look around the markets is showing the S&P and NASDAQ index both now in negative territory.
- Dow Industrial Average up 0.22%
- S&P index -0.20%
- NASDAQ index -0.12%.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is getting hit the hardest with a decline of -0.76%.
In the US debt market, yields are steady but still higher:
- 2-year yield 4.948%, +1.1 basis point
- 5-year yield 4.661%, +1.7 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.642%, +1.5 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.753%, +123 basis points
in other markets:
- crude oil prices are now higher by $0.21 or 0.25% at $85.62
- Gold prices are also now higher by $5.74 or 0.24% at $2388.02
- Bitcoin is down on the day at $62,376. The low price over the weekend reached $61,307. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the 2024 low comes in at $60,314.