The FT is reporting that an Israeli official commenting on a retaliation attack on Iran:

The intent is to send a painful message to Iran.

This cannot be something cosmetic.

Buckle up.

A look around the markets is showing the S&P and NASDAQ index both now in negative territory.

Dow Industrial Average up 0.22%

S&P index -0.20%

NASDAQ index -0.12%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is getting hit the hardest with a decline of -0.76%.

In the US debt market, yields are steady but still higher:

2-year yield 4.948%, +1.1 basis point

5-year yield 4.661%, +1.7 basis points

10-year yield 4.642%, +1.5 basis points

30-year yield 4.753%, +123 basis points

in other markets: