Goals of Gaza war have not changed

No other solution except total victory

On way to a decisive victory to eliminate Hamas and return all abductees

War will not last for years but for months

War decisions will be made by mini-ministerial council and then referred to the war council.

Netanyahu is clear in his message. There is no compromise to a cease-fire if Hamas is not eliminated.

Crude oil is trading at $73.64. That is up about $0.33 on the day.