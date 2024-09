Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli military officials via various Hebrew news channels stating full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah appears imminent.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as the pager explosions were basically a declaration of war by Israel on Lebanon/Hezbollah. The thing is, I wonder if Hezbollah is so crippled that it's not ready to fight and/or if Israel is going to bring the fight to them, regardless.

In any case, the gold market doesn't seem to be too fussed. However oil is up $1.41 to $71.50.