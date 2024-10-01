An Israel Defense Force spokesman says that the Air Force will carry out “powerful airstrikes” tonight, throughout the Middle East

I'd be careful with this for now as some of the reports say decisions about such attacks will be taken tonight.

Lending credence to the report is that Iran has cancelled all flights until 10 am Wednesday local time. Some reports also say that Israel will 'continue' attacks, as it has been attacking Lebanon for a few days already with strikes in Syria as well.

The Times of Israel writes:

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari tells reporters that the Israeli Air Force “continues to operate at full capacity, and tonight will also continue to strike powerfully in the Middle East, as has been the case for the past year.”

That reads more like operational capability rather than the retaliation against Iran.

This comment from Rubio also has my attention. He leaked what was happening in Ukraine early in the war and is on the Senate intel committee.