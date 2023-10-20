This will keep sentiment balanced on a knife's edge over the weekend as tensions are flaring up at the Israel-Lebanon border. Hezbollah has long been poking to instigate a conflict but have been careful enough to avoid an all-out war. But amid the current situation between Israel and Hamas, a lot of the previous assumptions on military/conflict behaviour may be invalid.

And that will maintain the shroud of uncertainty in the region for now. Gold is up 0.5% on the day to $1,983 while WTI crude is up 1.5% on the day to $89.74 currently.