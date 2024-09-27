Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

The Primary Target of the latest Israeli Airstrike on Beirut is said to be Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The HQ is said to be located beneath residential buildings.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said:

“Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization that served as the epicenter of Hezbollah’s terror," he said. "Hezbollah’s terror headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of Beirut, as part of Hezbollah’s strategy of using human shields."

Israel is going for the jugular. If this doesn't result in retaliation then nothing will.

This is part of an attack that was said to be the biggest strike on Beirut since the beginning of the conflict.

Videos show a huge series of explosions.

Update: There are reports that Nasrallah was killed.

Update 2: Hezbollah sources cited by Sky News Arabia say Nasrallah is in a safe place