A Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base on Sunday killed four soldiers and injured over 60 people, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Israel since the war began in October.

Now Israel has told the US that it will carry out a strong response to the Hezbollah drone strike on their military base.

PM Netanyahu has been adament from day 1 a year ago, that they do not want Hezbollah anymore. The battles continue.