Israel PM Netanyahu has reportedly held a number of secret high-level meetings with military officials, designed to increase preparations for potential confrontation with Iran, via local media

This follows punchy comments earlier from the PM

"Iranian nuclear threat will not abate without a credible and serious military action"

Which in turn follows news that Iran has enriched uranium to 84% Fun fact, the average enrichment level of Little Boy, which was dropped on Hiroshima was 80%