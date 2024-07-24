Israeli PM Netanyahu is addressing U.S. Congress. He will meet individually with Pres. Biden and VP Harris and will also meet with GOP nominee Trump tomorrow.

Says:

  • America and Israel must stand together
  • Came to assure you of one thing, that we will win.
  • Actively engaged in intensive efforts to secure hostages release.
  • Thanks Biden for his heartfelt support for Israel
  • anti-Israel protesters it should be ashamed of themselves.
  • All countries will make peace with Israel should be invited to join an alliance
  • Americans and Israel can forge a security alliance in Middle East to counter the Iranian threat
  • Israel will do what it must to return security to the northern border