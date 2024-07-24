Israeli PM Netanyahu is addressing U.S. Congress. He will meet individually with Pres. Biden and VP Harris and will also meet with GOP nominee Trump tomorrow.
Says:
- America and Israel must stand together
- Came to assure you of one thing, that we will win.
- Actively engaged in intensive efforts to secure hostages release.
- Thanks Biden for his heartfelt support for Israel
- anti-Israel protesters it should be ashamed of themselves.
- All countries will make peace with Israel should be invited to join an alliance
- Americans and Israel can forge a security alliance in Middle East to counter the Iranian threat
- Israel will do what it must to return security to the northern border