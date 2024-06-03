Israeli minister of national security Ben Gvir is on the wires saying:
- Suspects an attempt to whitewash a foolhardy Gaza proposal
- repeats threat to quit government if Netanyahu enters Gaza deal that doesn't entail toppling Hamas
Over the weekend it was reported that:
- Israel agreed to the framework for President Biden’s plan to end the war in Gaza, though it’s considered "not a good deal."
- Biden announced a three-part plan leading to a complete cease-fire and release of hostages.
- The deal is not yet finalized, with Israel's official position unclear.
- US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called it an “Israeli proposal” after intense diplomacy.
Netanyahu's statement opposed a permanent cease-fire until Israel's conditions are met: destroying Hamas’s capabilities, freeing hostages, and ensuring Gaza poses no threat to Israel.