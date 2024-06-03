Israeli minister of national security Ben Gvir is on the wires saying:

Suspects an attempt to whitewash a foolhardy Gaza proposal

repeats threat to quit government if Netanyahu enters Gaza deal that doesn't entail toppling Hamas

Over the weekend it was reported that:

Israel agreed to the framework for President Biden’s plan to end the war in Gaza, though it’s considered "not a good deal."

Biden announced a three-part plan leading to a complete cease-fire and release of hostages.

The deal is not yet finalized, with Israel's official position unclear.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called it an “Israeli proposal” after intense diplomacy.

Netanyahu's statement opposed a permanent cease-fire until Israel's conditions are met: destroying Hamas’s capabilities, freeing hostages, and ensuring Gaza poses no threat to Israel.