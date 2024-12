2024 GDP growth forecast seen at 0.5% (previously 1.0%)

2025 GDP growth forecast seen at 0.8% (previously 1.1%)

Their previous forecast was made in June, hence the stark changes here. The euro area economy in general saw a more resilient first half of the year but that has largely faltered in the second half, with Trump tariffs set to make for a more challenging outlook going into next year.