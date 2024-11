I'm not sure where the votes are here but the biggest risk to the moves we have seen so far is if Democrats gain control of the House. Betting sites have Republicans as big favorites to win it but those are thin markets.

It's really tough to crunch the numbers in that department but the NYT has a good tracker. The current makeup is 220 for Republicans and 212 for Democrats. It's possible that House Dems run ahead of Harris (though unlikely).