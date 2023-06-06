AI image

It's a grind today in markets with some gyrations in stocks, bonds and FX but no real moves. That's not a big surprise given the lack of news outside of the RBA.

China could shake things up this week if some stimulus materializes but otherwise it's tough to see what might shake the market out of this mode until next week's US CPI and FOMC decision.

Tomorrow we will get the Bank of Canada rate hike decision and that will be notable but mostly only for CAD. As for the US, there's nothing on the economic calendar this week that's material and the Fed remains in the blackout.