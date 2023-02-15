Parliament yet to approve government nominees for BOJ governor, deputy governors

Hopes BOJ will carefully watch markets, continue dialogue and decide on appropriate means in guiding monetary policy

Hopes that BOJ decision making will take into account government's policy of seeking wage gains, sustainable economic growth

He is saying a lot by not saying anything, basically. I mean, I've said it before. If Japanese authorities want to come out to defend their ongoing policy stance, they could easily do so but instead we are getting these sort of "I cannot confirm nor deny" remarks. That speaks a lot to how they are viewing a potential change in the regime and policy outlook.