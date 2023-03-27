And just like that, we're starting to see equities sentiment flip on a dime as we get into European trading. We're barely into the first hour and already the mood music is starting to act up. S&P 500 futures were up about 20 points right at the open earlier but are now down by 2 points instead:

It seems like tech is the laggard with Nasdaq futures down 0.3% at the moment while European indices have also pared a large chunk of their opening gains.

I'm not seeing any major headlines to have caused the turn but it could just be some caution being thrown to the wind with 2-year German bond yields also down to 2.43% from a high of 2.52% just less than a half hour ago.