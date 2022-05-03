Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for tomorrow's FOMC policy meeting.

"We expect a hawkish May FOMC meeting with the Fed delivering a bigger 50bp rate hike and announcing QT, starting in June...Chair Powell will likely reiterate the need to hike "expeditiously" & restore price stability to prolong the business cycle...It will be hard for Fed to out-hawk the market. A non-committal Powell on 75bp June hike risks slightly dovish market outcome," BofA notes.

"In our view, the FX market has already priced in a hawkish 50bp hike and announcement of QT at this week's Fed meeting, so we see a high hurdle for the US dollar to advance on the day narrowly on account of Fed-related monetary policy factors, unless of course Chair Powell signals an even faster clip of rate hikes ahead," BofA adds.

