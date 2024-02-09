Italian industrial production refers to the output of industrial activities in Italy, including manufacturing, mining, and utilities. It is a key economic indicator that provides insight into the health and performance of the Italian industrial sector. Industrial production is often measured in terms of the volume of goods produced over a certain period, typically on a monthly or quarterly basis.

The previous month the Italian industrial production index had printed at -1.5%. The negative figure indicated a decrease in the volume of goods produced by the Italian industrial sector, a contraction of 1.5% during the reported period. Today’s data shows an improvement m/m, but the three-month average is -0.5% compared to the previous quarter.

More information available in the full report.