Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB -2.4%

The political upheaval in Italy is keeping a drag on domestic stocks, with bonds also sliding hard as highlighted earlier here. The early optimism is shunned with US futures also now trading flat on the day. All eyes are on the ECB as the central bank takes center stage in trading today.