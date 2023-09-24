At this point, you have to wonder why Italy even bothered with the bank windfall tax.

Weekend reports indicate that the windfall tax on Italian banks -- which has already been watered down since it was introduced in August -- will be virtually scrapped. Rather than paying the levy, which would have been 40% of extra profit between 2021 and 2023, banks can avoid it altogether by allocating 2.5x of the amount of the tax to strengthening Tier 1 ratios.

The tax had caused strife within the coalition government and drew criticism from the ECB in a major stumble from the Giorgia Meloni government.