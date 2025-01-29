Prior was 96.3

Business Confidence 86.8 vs 85.5 prior

ISTAT comment: "In January 2025, the business confidence index rose for the second consecutive month, returning for the first time to the level estimated at April 2024. The increase in the indicator is driven by the manufacturing sector and, above all, by the construction sector.

The climate of consumer confidence returns to increase after three consecutive months of decline: the positive dynamics of the index is the synthesis of overall evaluations improving especially on the general economic situation and on the future one; opinions on the personal and current frameworks are based on a more cautious optimism."