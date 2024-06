Prior +0.8%

HICP +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y expected

Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline reading is softer than estimated but keeps unchanged from May. On the one hand, inflation in Italy looks to be holding at a comfortable level for the ECB. However, core prices were still seen closer to 2% last month so that is one to be wary about - more so than the above.