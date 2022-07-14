Keep an eye on developments here as it's impactful on the euro, at least for the odd headline wiggle.

Overnight:

  • Italian Prime Minister Draghi and his government won a confidence vote, 172-39, in the Senate, despite the refusal by the 5-Star Movement to back the bill
  • Draghi offered to step down after the populist coalition ally refused to support him
  • Draghi offered his resignation to Italy's President Sergio Mattarella
  • Matarella rejected the resignation, telling Draghi to see if he can still find a majority in parliament willing to support him

It'd be perfect if Mattarella instructed Draghi to do "whatever it takes" but who knows?

Prime Minister - ex-head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi