Keep an eye on developments here as it's impactful on the euro, at least for the odd headline wiggle.

Overnight:

Italian Prime Minister Draghi and his government won a confidence vote, 172-39, in the Senate, despite the refusal by the 5-Star Movement to back the bill

Draghi offered to step down after the populist coalition ally refused to support him

Draghi offered his resignation to Italy's President Sergio Mattarella

Matarella rejected the resignation, telling Draghi to see if he can still find a majority in parliament willing to support him

It'd be perfect if Mattarella instructed Draghi to do "whatever it takes" but who knows?