Prior 52.0

Italy's manufacturing sector remains in growth territory with gains in output, new orders, and employment helping to sustain the expansion for a third month in a row. S&P Global notes that:

"On balance, the latest PMI data provided a positive update on the health of the Italian manufacturing sector. Once again production rose markedly, whilst there was a noticeable easing of supply side constraints and price pressures, two factors that have dominated sector performance since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Confidence in the outlook is improving and firms continue to hire additional workers.

"That said, the recovery remains fragile, with new order growth remaining lacklustre in March amid reports of hesitancy amongst clients to commit to new business against a backdrop of tightening monetary policy and an uncertain macroeconomic environment."

/EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term