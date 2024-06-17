- Prior +0.8%
- HICP +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y prelim
- Prior +0.9%
No changes to the initial estimates, with Italian inflation being kept in check in recent months. Core annual inflation eased further as well, now seen at 2.0% - down from 2.1% previously.
