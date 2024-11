Prior +0.9%

HICP +1.6% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +1.0%

The nudge higher owes to base effects, similar to the rest of the euro area. However, core annual inflation is also seen marginally higher on the month - up from 1.8% in October to 1.9% in November. That said, it is still holding under 2% so that's some comfort for the ECB as compared to the likes of Germany.