The Italian manufacturing sector also saw a deeper contraction in October, with the quickest declines in output and new work being noted since the spring of 2020. S&P Global notes that:

"Manufacturing conditions across Italy continued to deteriorate in October, with the sector falling further into contraction territory amid quicker declines in output and new work.

"Weak demand was a key factor behind firms’ decisions to postpone or cancel purchases, reflected in a marked drop of buying activity and subsequently, a fall in pre-production inventories. Stocks of finished goods increased further, however, as lower sales leave stock unsold in warehouses.

"Poor demand conditions, in addition to easing supply problems, did however help to cool inflationary pressures in October. That said, the rates of both cost and factory gate inflation remain steep by historical standards.

"Poor demand conditions, in addition to easing supply problems, did however help to cool inflationary pressures in October. That said, the rates of both cost and factory gate inflation remain steep by historical standards.

"Business confidence remained weak, despite picking up slightly since September, with poor client demand and high inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term continuing to weigh on expectations as we move towards year end."