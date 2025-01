Prior +0.0%

GDP Y/Y +0.5% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%

The quarter on quarter change is the result of a decrease of value added in both agriculture, forestry and fishing and in services, whereas the contribution of industry is positive. From the demand side, there is a negative contribution by the domestic component (gross of change in inventories) and a positive one by the net export component.