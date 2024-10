Prior +1.1%

HICP +0.7% vs +0.8% y/y prelim

Prior +1.2%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The added good news here is that core annual inflation is seen easing slightly further to 1.8%, down from 1.9% in August. Services inflation remains the sticking point, seen at 2.8% but at least down from 3.2% previously.